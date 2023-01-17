100 WVIA Way
Eons

When a Giant Pterosaur Ruled the European Islands

Season 4 Episode 23 | 8m 50s

The ecological niche of apex predators was empty on Hateg Island, waiting to be occupied by something large, mobile, and powerful enough to fill it.

Aired: 03/14/22
Extras
Watch 10:18
Eons
The Hazy Evolution of Cannabis
How did such a strange plant like cannabis come to be in the first place?
Episode: S6 E18 | 10:18
Watch 9:34
Eons
What Will Earth Be Like 300 Million Years From Now?
We’re taking a look towards the deep future. After all, the story is far from over.
Episode: S6 E17 | 9:34
Watch 7:59
Eons
What Was The Earliest Surgery?
When did we start practicing medicine in its varied, complex forms?
Episode: S6 E16 | 7:59
Watch 9:11
Eons
How Snake Venom Sparked An Evolutionary Arms Race
For some, the rise of venomous elapid snakes was an almost apocalyptic catastrophe.
Episode: S6 E15 | 9:11
Watch 12:07
Eons
Why Is It So Hard to Tell the Sex of a Dinosaur?
When you only have fossils, how do you know if a dinosaur is female or male?
Episode: S6 E14 | 12:07
Watch 11:57
Eons
Animals Are Older Than We Thought
What are animal-like fossils doing in rocks a billion years old?
Episode: S6 E13 | 11:57
Watch 9:41
Eons
Our Most Mysterious Extinct Cousins
Paranthropus lived alongside our ancestors. If we are still here, why aren’t they?
Episode: S6 E12 | 9:41
Watch 8:42
Eons
How Ancient Microbes Rode Bug Bits Out to Sea
Exoskeleton fragments may have allowed microbes to sail the ocean and change the world.
Episode: S6 E11 | 8:42
Watch 10:45
Eons
Why Only Earth Has Fire
Fire only exists only on Earth because fire can’t exist without life.
Episode: S6 E10 | 10:45
Watch 7:09
Eons
Beans & Bees (Not Bats) Gave Us Butterflies
Turns out bats didn’t give us butterflies and we should be thanking bees and beans.
Episode: S6 E9 | 7:09
Latest Episodes
