How Asteroids Set the Stage for Life on Earth

Extras
What did life look like when the Amazon watershed flowed backwards?
Did you know the evolution of the butthole was a major breakthrough in animal development?
Learn about the complicated the history of mammals and their disappearance.
Where did our moon come from? The origin is even stranger than you may imagine.
How did the "false horse," Thoatherium, and its relatives survive?
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Eons Season 7
-
Eons Season 6
-
Eons Season 5
-
Eons Season 4
-
Eons Season 3
-
Eons Season 2
-
Eons Season 1
What did life look like when the Amazon watershed flowed backwards?
Did you know the evolution of the butthole was a major breakthrough in animal development?
Learn about the complicated the history of mammals and their disappearance.
Where did our moon come from? The origin is even stranger than you may imagine.
How did the "false horse," Thoatherium, and its relatives survive?