When did we start practicing medicine in its varied, complex forms?
For some, the rise of venomous elapid snakes was an almost apocalyptic catastrophe.
When you only have fossils, how do you know if a dinosaur is female or male?
What are animal-like fossils doing in rocks a billion years old?
Paranthropus lived alongside our ancestors. If we are still here, why aren’t they?
Exoskeleton fragments may have allowed microbes to sail the ocean and change the world.
Fire only exists only on Earth because fire can’t exist without life.
Turns out bats didn’t give us butterflies and we should be thanking bees and beans.
Graptolites show us how unpredictable the Silurian period really could be.
How can we figure out when we first started wearing clothes?
From an evolutionary perspective, is bigger always better?
How did ants take over the world?
This is how our planet rescued itself from extreme conditions in the Cretaceous Period.
What happened to the piece of prime prehistoric real estate known as Doggerland?
About 6,000 years ago, a lone female mosquito buzzed through the lush savannah in Africa.
The giraffe's neck as made us reconsider our understanding of how evolution really works.
Another epic planetary saga has also been unfolding right next door.
In between two islands of Indonesia, there’s a line that is both real and not real.
From an evolutionary perspective, who really has the stranger wings?
For plants in times of great stress and ecological upheaval, the more DNA the better
What’s the real story of the dodo?
A new group of predators began to hunt nautiloids
Some of the most important genes were once considered genomic junk.
How is it possible to have cataclysmic eruptions without any real cataclysm?
Our brains actually shrank relative to our bodies in evolution.
Hidden in rocks may have animal kingdom’s oldest known predator.
We explore what we have in common with our ancient cousins.
We have become the ultimate niche builders.
Beneath their shell, the crustaceans hold an evolutionary mystery.
The answer is part of a decades-long debate.
In Australia, evolution built a family of deadly predators.
We focus on the DNA we got from our Neanderthals.
Seahorses are one of the ocean's worst swimmers but their origin story is great.
In recent years, Archaea's connection to us has been pretty huge and surprising.
Charles Darwin encountered a tiny fox-like creature during his famous voyage.
While some fishapods were crawling out of water, others were diving right back in.
We think our water came from unlikely sources: meteorites, space dust, and even the sun.
This fungus was actually manipulating ants’ and forcing strange movements.
We explore the origin of the Mystacodon, what we know today as baleen whales.
