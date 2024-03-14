100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Join hosts Michelle Barboza-Ramirez, Kallie Moore, and Blake de Pastino as they take you on a journey through the history of life on Earth. From the dawn of life in the Archaean Eon through the Mesozoic Era — the so-called “Age of Dinosaurs” -- right up to the end of the most recent Ice Age.

Watch 7:59
Eons
What Was The Earliest Surgery?
When did we start practicing medicine in its varied, complex forms?
Episode: S6 E16 | 7:59
Watch 9:11
Eons
How Snake Venom Sparked An Evolutionary Arms Race
For some, the rise of venomous elapid snakes was an almost apocalyptic catastrophe.
Episode: S6 E15 | 9:11
Watch 12:07
Eons
Why Is It So Hard to Tell the Sex of a Dinosaur?
When you only have fossils, how do you know if a dinosaur is female or male?
Episode: S6 E14 | 12:07
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Eons Season 6
  • Eons Season 5
  • Eons Season 4
  • Eons Season 3
  • Eons Season 2
  • Eons Season 1
Watch 7:59
Eons
What Was The Earliest Surgery?
When did we start practicing medicine in its varied, complex forms?
Episode: S6 E16 | 7:59
Watch 9:11
Eons
How Snake Venom Sparked An Evolutionary Arms Race
For some, the rise of venomous elapid snakes was an almost apocalyptic catastrophe.
Episode: S6 E15 | 9:11
Watch 12:07
Eons
Why Is It So Hard to Tell the Sex of a Dinosaur?
When you only have fossils, how do you know if a dinosaur is female or male?
Episode: S6 E14 | 12:07
Watch 11:57
Eons
Animals Are Older Than We Thought
What are animal-like fossils doing in rocks a billion years old?
Episode: S6 E13 | 11:57
Watch 9:41
Eons
Our Most Mysterious Extinct Cousins
Paranthropus lived alongside our ancestors. If we are still here, why aren’t they?
Episode: S6 E12 | 9:41
Watch 8:42
Eons
How Ancient Microbes Rode Bug Bits Out to Sea
Exoskeleton fragments may have allowed microbes to sail the ocean and change the world.
Episode: S6 E11 | 8:42
Watch 10:45
Eons
Why Only Earth Has Fire
Fire only exists only on Earth because fire can’t exist without life.
Episode: S6 E10 | 10:45
Watch 7:09
Eons
Beans & Bees (Not Bats) Gave Us Butterflies
Turns out bats didn’t give us butterflies and we should be thanking bees and beans.
Episode: S6 E9 | 7:09
Watch 8:58
Eons
The Huge Extinctions We Are Just Now Discovering
Graptolites show us how unpredictable the Silurian period really could be.
Episode: S6 E8 | 8:58
Watch 9:05
Eons
When Did We Stop Being Naked?
How can we figure out when we first started wearing clothes?
Episode: S6 E7 | 9:05
Watch 7:50
Eons
Do Thunderbeasts Prove Giant Animals Are Inevitable?
From an evolutionary perspective, is bigger always better?
Episode: S6 E6 | 7:50
Watch 9:14
Eons
You're Living On An Ant Planet
How did ants take over the world?
Episode: S6 E5 | 9:14
Watch 9:31
Eons
That Time The Ocean Lost (Almost) All Its Oxygen
This is how our planet rescued itself from extreme conditions in the Cretaceous Period.
Episode: S6 E4 | 9:31
Watch 8:03
Eons
Did a Tsunami Swallow Part of Europe?
What happened to the piece of prime prehistoric real estate known as Doggerland?
Episode: S6 E3 | 8:03
Watch 8:10
Eons
We Helped Make Mosquitoes A Problem
About 6,000 years ago, a lone female mosquito buzzed through the lush savannah in Africa.
Episode: S6 E2 | 8:10
Watch 9:01
Eons
Why The Giraffe Got Its Neck
The giraffe's neck as made us reconsider our understanding of how evolution really works.
Episode: S6 E1 | 9:01
Watch 11:03
Eons
A Natural History of Mars
Another epic planetary saga has also been unfolding right next door.
Episode: S5 E22 | 11:03
Watch 8:03
Eons
The Invisible Barrier Keeping Two Worlds Apart
In between two islands of Indonesia, there’s a line that is both real and not real.
Episode: S5 E21 | 8:03
Watch 8:40
Eons
It's Becoming Very Clear That Birds Are Not Normal
From an evolutionary perspective, who really has the stranger wings?
Episode: S5 E20 | 8:40
Watch 8:52
Eons
When Plants Doubled Their DNA
For plants in times of great stress and ecological upheaval, the more DNA the better
Episode: S5 E19 | 8:52
Watch 7:16
Eons
We Were Wrong About The Dodo
What’s the real story of the dodo?
Episode: S5 E18 | 7:16
Watch 9:54
Eons
Nautiloids Thrived For 500 Million Years Until They Appeared
A new group of predators began to hunt nautiloids
Episode: S5 E17 | 9:54
Watch 9:11
Eons
The Hidden Genes That Make Us Human
Some of the most important genes were once considered genomic junk.
Episode: S5 E16 | 9:11
Watch 9:57
Eons
That Time the American West Blew Up
How is it possible to have cataclysmic eruptions without any real cataclysm?
Episode: S5 E15 | 9:57
Watch 10:42
Eons
How a Mass Extinction Changed Our Brains
Our brains actually shrank relative to our bodies in evolution.
Episode: S5 E14 | 10:42
Watch 9:26
Eons
These Fossils Were Supposed To Be Impossible
Hidden in rocks may have animal kingdom’s oldest known predator.
Episode: S5 E12 | 9:26
Watch 7:23
Eons
These Fossils Were Supposed To Be Impossible
Hidden in rocks may have animal kingdom’s oldest known predator.
Episode: S5 E13 | 7:23
Watch 8:09
Eons
Could Neanderthals Use Symbolism?
We explore what we have in common with our ancient cousins.
Episode: S5 E11 | 8:09
Watch 9:19
Eons
When Our Culture Changed Our DNA
We have become the ultimate niche builders.
Episode: S5 E10 | 9:19
Watch 9:58
Eons
These Creatures Were Darwin's Greatest Enemy
Beneath their shell, the crustaceans hold an evolutionary mystery.
Episode: S5 E9 | 9:58
Watch 7:20
Eons
How Did Our Most Famous Ancestor Really Die?
The answer is part of a decades-long debate.
Episode: S5 E8 | 7:20
Watch 10:04
Eons
When A Marsupial Became An Apex Predator
In Australia, evolution built a family of deadly predators.
Episode: S5 E7 | 10:04
Watch 7:28
Eons
We Met Neandertals Way Earlier Than We Thought
We focus on the DNA we got from our Neanderthals.
Episode: S5 E6 | 7:28
Watch 7:20
Eons
How Plate Tectonics Gave Us Seahorses
Seahorses are one of the ocean's worst swimmers but their origin story is great.
Episode: S5 E5 | 7:20
Watch 8:21
Eons
Are We All Actually Archaea?
In recent years, Archaea's connection to us has been pretty huge and surprising.
Episode: S5 E4 | 8:21
Watch 8:53
Eons
Darwin Missed An Example of Evolution Right Under His Nose
Charles Darwin encountered a tiny fox-like creature during his famous voyage.
Episode: S5 E3 | 8:53
Watch 8:59
Eons
Our Ancient Relative That Said 'No Thanks' To Life On Land
While some fishapods were crawling out of water, others were diving right back in.
Episode: S5 E2 | 8:59
Watch 10:17
Eons
Where Did Water Come From?
We think our water came from unlikely sources: meteorites, space dust, and even the sun.
Episode: S5 E1 | 10:17
Watch 8:13
Eons
The Fungi That Turned Ants Into Zombies
This fungus was actually manipulating ants’ and forcing strange movements.
Episode: S4 E40 | 8:13
Watch 9:49
Eons
How Whale Evolution Kind Of Sucked
We explore the origin of the Mystacodon, what we know today as baleen whales.
Episode: S4 E39 | 9:49
Extras
Watch 1:28
Eons
A Quick Introduction to Eons
Take a journey through the history of life on Earth.
Preview: S1 | 1:28