100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Eons

What Happened To The Other Mesozoic Mammals?

Season 7 Episode 8 | 12m 28s

In 2003, a fossil belonging to a mammaliaform was discovered in an ancient lakebed in what's now China. It was an almost complete skeleton the size of a platypus, a find that complicated the history of mammaliaforms. It painted a picture of their explosive diversification, their mysterious disappearance, and how our own ancestors might have survived thanks to a leg up from some leafy allies…

Aired: 11/04/24
Extras
Watch 12:10
Eons
How Animals Got Butts
Did you know the evolution of the butthole was a major breakthrough in animal development?
Episode: S7 E9 | 12:10
Watch 9:19
Eons
The Dinosaurs That Evolution Forgot
Where are all the east coast dinosaurs?
Episode: S7 E7 | 9:19
Watch 10:50
Eons
Where Did the Moon Come From?
Where did our moon come from? The origin is even stranger than you may imagine.
Episode: S7 E5 | 10:50
Watch 10:04
Eons
How the Himalayas Changed the World
The Himalayas changed everything.
Episode: S7 E6 | 10:04
Watch 11:53
Eons
How The Elephant Got Its Trunk
What led to the creation of the trunk?
Episode: S7 E4 | 11:53
Watch 11:55
Eons
What's the Oldest Beverage
What was the first ever drink?
Episode: S7 E3 | 11:55
Watch 9:45
Eons
The Mystery of South America's False Horses
How did the "false horse," Thoatherium, and its relatives survive?
Episode: S7 E2 | 9:45
Watch 11:04
Eons
When India Was An Island
We need to talk about the biggest break-up of all-time.
Episode: S7 E1 | 11:04
Watch 10:21
Eons
When The Atlantic Ripped Open A Supercontinent
Did you know volcanoes created the Atlantic Ocean that we know today?
Episode: S6 E21 | 10:21
Watch 8:04
Eons
The Second Time Sponges Took Over The World
Learn about how researchers have discovered a piece of a weird, but critical, time in the deep past…
Episode: S6 E20 | 8:04
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Eons Season 7
  • Eons Season 6
  • Eons Season 5
  • Eons Season 4
  • Eons Season 3
  • Eons Season 2
  • Eons Season 1
Watch 12:10
Eons
How Animals Got Butts
Did you know the evolution of the butthole was a major breakthrough in animal development?
Episode: S7 E9 | 12:10
Watch 9:19
Eons
The Dinosaurs That Evolution Forgot
Where are all the east coast dinosaurs?
Episode: S7 E7 | 9:19
Watch 10:50
Eons
Where Did the Moon Come From?
Where did our moon come from? The origin is even stranger than you may imagine.
Episode: S7 E5 | 10:50
Watch 10:04
Eons
How the Himalayas Changed the World
The Himalayas changed everything.
Episode: S7 E6 | 10:04
Watch 11:53
Eons
How The Elephant Got Its Trunk
What led to the creation of the trunk?
Episode: S7 E4 | 11:53
Watch 11:55
Eons
What's the Oldest Beverage
What was the first ever drink?
Episode: S7 E3 | 11:55
Watch 9:45
Eons
The Mystery of South America's False Horses
How did the "false horse," Thoatherium, and its relatives survive?
Episode: S7 E2 | 9:45
Watch 11:04
Eons
When India Was An Island
We need to talk about the biggest break-up of all-time.
Episode: S7 E1 | 11:04
Watch 10:21
Eons
When The Atlantic Ripped Open A Supercontinent
Did you know volcanoes created the Atlantic Ocean that we know today?
Episode: S6 E21 | 10:21
Watch 8:04
Eons
The Second Time Sponges Took Over The World
Learn about how researchers have discovered a piece of a weird, but critical, time in the deep past…
Episode: S6 E20 | 8:04