Eons

What Was Greenland Like When it Was Green

Season 8 Episode 7 | 9m 07s

It made the front page of the New York Times. Ancient DNA over 2 million years old, retrieved from the frozen dirt of Greenland. It reached back further in time than many scientists used to think was even theoretically possible. And it contained the genetic ghost of an /entire ecosystem/ – one that has no counterpart in today’s world and one that we had /no idea/ even existed.

Aired: 12/01/25
Extras
Watch 10:27
Eons
When a Tiny Land Bridge Triggered an Ice Age
Understanding the Isthmus of Panama.
Episode: S8 E8 | 10:27
Watch 9:35
Eons
How Chewing May Have Beat Extinction
Tiny mammals and a group of lizard-like reptiles shared a trait that helped them survive extinction.
Episode: S8 E6 | 9:35
Watch 10:43
Eons
How We Figured Out an Asteroid Killed the Dinosaurs
Where the space rock came from 66 million years ago that crashed and killed the dinosaurs.
Episode: S8 E5 | 10:43
Watch 8:19
Eons
Crawling Out Of The Water Was An Evolutionary Accident
Fish evolved terrestrial traits to...stay fish?
Episode: S8 E4 | 8:19
Watch 12:07
Eons
Do Chins Make Us Human?
We're the only ones with chins, and we don't know why.
Episode: S8 E3 | 12:07
Watch 12:40
Eons
The Golden Age of Sharks
Why did sharks get so incredibly diverse and odd during the Golden Age?
Episode: S8 E2 | 12:40
Watch 10:45
Eons
That Time Earth was Sticky
What exactly made this time period so very, very sticky?
Episode: E1 | 10:45
Watch 9:15
Eons
When Dinosaurs Threw Up A Mystery
How dino stomachs are revealing a mystery.
Special: 9:15
Watch 10:47
Eons
Did Dinosaurs' Extinction Give Us Fruit?
One of the most surprising effects of the cascade of changes was...fruit?
Special: 10:47
Watch 8:37
Eons
Why Paleontologists Can’t Stop Fighting About Spinosaurus
What does it mean to be a “semi-aquatic” dinosaur?
Special: 8:37
