Eons

That Time Earth was Sticky

Episode 1 | 10m 45s

"The Cretaceous Resinous Interval, a 54-million year period where amber was preserved in hundreds of locations across the world, was a gooey, gummy point in Earth's history - and then amber suddenly disappeared for another 20 million years. So, we have to ask: what exactly made this time period so very, very sticky?"

Aired: 09/08/25
Watch 9:15
Eons
When Dinosaurs Threw Up A Mystery
How dino stomachs are revealing a mystery.
Special: 9:15
Watch 10:47
Eons
Did Dinosaurs' Extinction Give Us Fruit?
One of the most surprising effects of the cascade of changes was...fruit?
Special: 10:47
Watch 8:37
Eons
Why Paleontologists Can’t Stop Fighting About Spinosaurus
What does it mean to be a “semi-aquatic” dinosaur?
Special: 8:37
Watch 12:22
Eons
The Dinosaurs Too Big To Be Dinosaurs
How did sauropods, uniquely large land animals, actually live, with their anatomy and physiology pus
Special: 12:22
Watch 12:12
Eons
Darwin's Unexpected Final Obsession
What was Charles Darwin really obsessed with?
Episode: S7 E21 | 12:12
Watch 12:29
Eons
Are All Oceans Basically Reincarnated?
Did you know ocean basins are reincarnated?
Episode: S7 E20 | 12:29
Watch 8:36
Eons
Could This Sperm Whale Eat The Meg?
How did such a large predator survive?
Episode: S7 E19 | 8:36
Watch 9:41
Eons
When Red Pandas Roamed North America
How did a relative of the red panda end up in North America?
Episode: S7 E18 | 9:41
Watch 8:10
Eons
Webs vs wings: The arms race of the air
How did the competition of spiders vs insects drive them both into the air?
Episode: S7 E17 | 8:10
Watch 12:38
Eons
The Graveyard at the Center of the Earth
Why plate tectonics don't make sense.
Episode: S7 E16 | 12:38
Watch 9:59
Eons
Why Wasn't There A Second Age of Reptiles?
Why was it the mammals who triumphed?
Episode: S7 E15 | 9:59
Watch 10:09
Eons
How Mountains Make Evolution Weird
What do mountains reveal about primates?
Episode: S7 E14 | 10:09
Watch 10:39
Eons
The Mystery of the Cretaceous Pompeii
When you take a deeper look at Pompeii, a different story could be told about the final moments.
Episode: S7 E13 | 10:39
Watch 10:38
Eons
How Asteroids Set the Stage for Life on Earth
We may have planet-shattering asteroids...
Episode: S7 E12 | 10:38