Eons

How We Figured Out an Asteroid Killed the Dinosaurs

Season 8 Episode 5 | 10m 43s

66 million years ago a giant space rock crashed into our planet and killed the dinosaurs. In the span of just four decades, we’ve gone from not knowing there was a space rock at all to knowing exactly where that planet-killer came from.

Aired: 11/03/25
Extras
Watch 10:27
Eons
When a Tiny Land Bridge Triggered an Ice Age
Understanding the Isthmus of Panama.
Episode: S8 E8 | 10:27
Watch 9:07
Eons
What Was Greenland Like When it Was Green
How we might borrow genes from that ancient past of Greenland to help us adapt to the future.
Episode: S8 E7 | 9:07
Watch 9:35
Eons
How Chewing May Have Beat Extinction
Tiny mammals and a group of lizard-like reptiles shared a trait that helped them survive extinction.
Episode: S8 E6 | 9:35
Watch 8:19
Eons
Crawling Out Of The Water Was An Evolutionary Accident
Fish evolved terrestrial traits to...stay fish?
Episode: S8 E4 | 8:19
Watch 12:07
Eons
Do Chins Make Us Human?
We're the only ones with chins, and we don't know why.
Episode: S8 E3 | 12:07
Watch 12:40
Eons
The Golden Age of Sharks
Why did sharks get so incredibly diverse and odd during the Golden Age?
Episode: S8 E2 | 12:40
Watch 10:45
Eons
That Time Earth was Sticky
What exactly made this time period so very, very sticky?
Episode: E1 | 10:45
Watch 9:15
Eons
When Dinosaurs Threw Up A Mystery
How dino stomachs are revealing a mystery.
Special: 9:15
Watch 10:47
Eons
Did Dinosaurs' Extinction Give Us Fruit?
One of the most surprising effects of the cascade of changes was...fruit?
Special: 10:47
Watch 8:37
Eons
Why Paleontologists Can’t Stop Fighting About Spinosaurus
What does it mean to be a “semi-aquatic” dinosaur?
Special: 8:37
Watch 12:12
Eons
Darwin's Unexpected Final Obsession
What was Charles Darwin really obsessed with?
Episode: S7 E21 | 12:12
Watch 12:29
Eons
Are All Oceans Basically Reincarnated?
Did you know ocean basins are reincarnated?
Episode: S7 E20 | 12:29
Watch 8:36
Eons
Could This Sperm Whale Eat The Meg?
How did such a large predator survive?
Episode: S7 E19 | 8:36