Eons

Sensitive Teeth? Blame This Fish

Season 8 Episode 12 | 11m 08s

If you’ve ever experienced dental pain, you've probably wondered why our teeth would evolve to function like an oversensitive alarm system. To find the answer, we have to go way back to when teeth first evolved, as part of the armored skin of ancient fish.

Aired: 03/02/26
Watch 10:45
Eons
The Fiery Rise of Flowering Plants
For flowering plants to take over, they first helped burn the old world—and then put the fires out.
Episode: S8 E11 | 10:45
Watch 11:37
Eons
When Ancient Weeds Fooled Us
Ancient weeds mimicked crops, tricking farmers into domesticating friends—and enemies—by mistake.
Episode: S8 E10 | 11:37
Watch 12:14
Eons
How Brawn Led to Brains
Brains and brawn aren’t opposites—they’ve been linked far longer than we might think.
Episode: S8 E9 | 12:14
Watch 10:27
Eons
When a Tiny Land Bridge Triggered an Ice Age
Understanding the Isthmus of Panama.
Episode: S8 E8 | 10:27
Watch 9:07
Eons
What Was Greenland Like When it Was Green
How we might borrow genes from that ancient past of Greenland to help us adapt to the future.
Episode: S8 E7 | 9:07
Watch 9:35
Eons
How Chewing May Have Beat Extinction
Tiny mammals and a group of lizard-like reptiles shared a trait that helped them survive extinction.
Episode: S8 E6 | 9:35
Watch 10:43
Eons
How We Figured Out an Asteroid Killed the Dinosaurs
Where the space rock came from 66 million years ago that crashed and killed the dinosaurs.
Episode: S8 E5 | 10:43
Watch 8:19
Eons
Crawling Out Of The Water Was An Evolutionary Accident
Fish evolved terrestrial traits to...stay fish?
Episode: S8 E4 | 8:19
Watch 12:07
Eons
Do Chins Make Us Human?
We're the only ones with chins, and we don't know why.
Episode: S8 E3 | 12:07
Watch 12:40
Eons
The Golden Age of Sharks
Why did sharks get so incredibly diverse and odd during the Golden Age?
Episode: S8 E2 | 12:40
