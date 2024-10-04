100 WVIA Way
Eons

Where Did the Moon Come From?

Season 7 Episode 5 | 10m 50s

Where did our unique moon come from? It turns out that lunar rocks brought back by Apollo astronauts are a clue, pointing to the origin of our closest cosmic companion, an origin even stranger than you might imagine…

Aired: 09/24/24
Watch 10:04
Eons
How the Himalayas Changed the World
The Himalayas changed everything.
Episode: S7 E6 | 10:04
Watch 11:53
Eons
How The Elephant Got Its Trunk
What led to the creation of the trunk?
Episode: S7 E4 | 11:53
Watch 11:55
Eons
What's the Oldest Beverage
What was the first ever drink?
Episode: S7 E3 | 11:55
Watch 9:45
Eons
The Mystery of South America's False Horses
How did the "false horse," Thoatherium, and its relatives survive?
Episode: S7 E2 | 9:45
Watch 11:04
Eons
When India Was An Island
We need to talk about the biggest break-up of all-time.
Episode: S7 E1 | 11:04
Watch 10:21
Eons
When The Atlantic Ripped Open A Supercontinent
Did you know volcanoes created the Atlantic Ocean that we know today?
Episode: S6 E21 | 10:21
Watch 8:04
Eons
The Second Time Sponges Took Over The World
Learn about how researchers have discovered a piece of a weird, but critical, time in the deep past…
Episode: S6 E20 | 8:04
Watch 10:46
Eons
No Single Cradle of Humankind
Maybe there wasn’t just one so-called "cradle of humankind"?
Episode: S6 E19 | 10:46
Watch 10:18
Eons
The Hazy Evolution of Cannabis
How did such a strange plant like cannabis come to be in the first place?
Episode: S6 E18 | 10:18
Watch 9:34
Eons
What Will Earth Be Like 300 Million Years From Now?
We’re taking a look towards the deep future. After all, the story is far from over.
Episode: S6 E17 | 9:34
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Eons Season 7
  • Eons Season 6
  • Eons Season 5
  • Eons Season 4
  • Eons Season 3
  • Eons Season 2
  • Eons Season 1
