Eons

When India Was An Island

Season 7 Episode 1 | 11m 04s

We need to talk about the biggest break-up of all-time: the break-up of the supercontinent Pangea, and how, ultimately, when India smashed back into Asia, it traded one form of evolutionary isolation for another.

Aired: 08/05/24
Watch 10:21
Eons
When The Atlantic Ripped Open A Supercontinent
Did you know volcanoes created the Atlantic Ocean that we know today?
Episode: S6 E21 | 10:21
Watch 8:04
Eons
The Second Time Sponges Took Over The World
Learn about how researchers have discovered a piece of a weird, but critical, time in the deep past…
Episode: S6 E20 | 8:04
Watch 10:46
Eons
No Single Cradle of Humankind
Maybe there wasn’t just one so-called "cradle of humankind"?
Episode: S6 E19 | 10:46
Watch 10:18
Eons
The Hazy Evolution of Cannabis
How did such a strange plant like cannabis come to be in the first place?
Episode: S6 E18 | 10:18
Watch 9:34
Eons
What Will Earth Be Like 300 Million Years From Now?
We’re taking a look towards the deep future. After all, the story is far from over.
Episode: S6 E17 | 9:34
Watch 7:59
Eons
What Was The Earliest Surgery?
When did we start practicing medicine in its varied, complex forms?
Episode: S6 E16 | 7:59
Watch 9:11
Eons
How Snake Venom Sparked An Evolutionary Arms Race
For some, the rise of venomous elapid snakes was an almost apocalyptic catastrophe.
Episode: S6 E15 | 9:11
Watch 12:07
Eons
Why Is It So Hard to Tell the Sex of a Dinosaur?
When you only have fossils, how do you know if a dinosaur is female or male?
Episode: S6 E14 | 12:07
Watch 11:57
Eons
Animals Are Older Than We Thought
What are animal-like fossils doing in rocks a billion years old?
Episode: S6 E13 | 11:57
Watch 9:41
Eons
Our Most Mysterious Extinct Cousins
Paranthropus lived alongside our ancestors. If we are still here, why aren’t they?
Episode: S6 E12 | 9:41
