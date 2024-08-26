100 WVIA Way
Eons

The Mystery of South America's False Horses

Season 7 Episode 2 | 9m 45s

How did the "false horse," Thoatherium, and its relatives survive when their hoofed legs seemed to be adapted for an ecosystem that wouldn't exist for another 12 million years?

Aired: 08/19/24
Extras
Watch 11:04
Eons
When India Was An Island
We need to talk about the biggest break-up of all-time.
Episode: S7 E1 | 11:04
Watch 10:21
Eons
When The Atlantic Ripped Open A Supercontinent
Did you know volcanoes created the Atlantic Ocean that we know today?
Episode: S6 E21 | 10:21
Watch 8:04
Eons
The Second Time Sponges Took Over The World
Learn about how researchers have discovered a piece of a weird, but critical, time in the deep past…
Episode: S6 E20 | 8:04
Watch 10:46
Eons
No Single Cradle of Humankind
Maybe there wasn’t just one so-called "cradle of humankind"?
Episode: S6 E19 | 10:46
Watch 10:18
Eons
The Hazy Evolution of Cannabis
How did such a strange plant like cannabis come to be in the first place?
Episode: S6 E18 | 10:18
Watch 9:34
Eons
What Will Earth Be Like 300 Million Years From Now?
We’re taking a look towards the deep future. After all, the story is far from over.
Episode: S6 E17 | 9:34
Watch 7:59
Eons
What Was The Earliest Surgery?
When did we start practicing medicine in its varied, complex forms?
Episode: S6 E16 | 7:59
Watch 9:11
Eons
How Snake Venom Sparked An Evolutionary Arms Race
For some, the rise of venomous elapid snakes was an almost apocalyptic catastrophe.
Episode: S6 E15 | 9:11
Watch 12:07
Eons
Why Is It So Hard to Tell the Sex of a Dinosaur?
When you only have fossils, how do you know if a dinosaur is female or male?
Episode: S6 E14 | 12:07
Watch 11:57
Eons
Animals Are Older Than We Thought
What are animal-like fossils doing in rocks a billion years old?
Episode: S6 E13 | 11:57
