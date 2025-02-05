100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Eons

The Mystery of the Cretaceous Pompeii

Season 7 Episode 13 | 10m 39s

Since the 1990s, paleontologists have been pulling 125-million-year-old complete dinosaur skeletons from the rocks of the Lujiatun in Northeastern China, most seemingly posed in perfect rest. This has prompted comparisons to a famous archeological site where behavior is similarly well preserved: the site of Pompeii, a town crystallized by volcanic eruption almost 2000 years ago.

Aired: 01/27/25
Extras
Watch 10:38
Eons
How Asteroids Set the Stage for Life on Earth
We may have planet-shattering asteroids...
Episode: S7 E12 | 10:38
Watch 11:50
Eons
When Neandertals Became Apex Predators
What doomed the Neandertals?
Episode: S7 E11 | 11:50
Watch 11:25
Eons
When the Amazon Flowed Backwards
What did life look like when the Amazon watershed flowed backwards?
Episode: S7 E10 | 11:25
Watch 12:10
Eons
How Animals Got Butts
Did you know the evolution of the butthole was a major breakthrough in animal development?
Episode: S7 E9 | 12:10
Watch 12:28
Eons
What Happened To The Other Mesozoic Mammals?
Learn about the complicated the history of mammals and their disappearance.
Episode: S7 E8 | 12:28
Watch 9:19
Eons
The Dinosaurs That Evolution Forgot
Where are all the east coast dinosaurs?
Episode: S7 E7 | 9:19
Watch 10:50
Eons
Where Did the Moon Come From?
Where did our moon come from? The origin is even stranger than you may imagine.
Episode: S7 E5 | 10:50
Watch 10:04
Eons
How the Himalayas Changed the World
The Himalayas changed everything.
Episode: S7 E6 | 10:04
Watch 11:53
Eons
How The Elephant Got Its Trunk
What led to the creation of the trunk?
Episode: S7 E4 | 11:53
Watch 11:55
Eons
What's the Oldest Beverage
What was the first ever drink?
Episode: S7 E3 | 11:55
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Eons Season 7
  • Eons Season 6
  • Eons Season 5
  • Eons Season 4
  • Eons Season 3
  • Eons Season 2
  • Eons Season 1
Watch 10:38
Eons
How Asteroids Set the Stage for Life on Earth
We may have planet-shattering asteroids...
Episode: S7 E12 | 10:38
Watch 11:50
Eons
When Neandertals Became Apex Predators
What doomed the Neandertals?
Episode: S7 E11 | 11:50
Watch 11:25
Eons
When the Amazon Flowed Backwards
What did life look like when the Amazon watershed flowed backwards?
Episode: S7 E10 | 11:25
Watch 12:10
Eons
How Animals Got Butts
Did you know the evolution of the butthole was a major breakthrough in animal development?
Episode: S7 E9 | 12:10
Watch 12:28
Eons
What Happened To The Other Mesozoic Mammals?
Learn about the complicated the history of mammals and their disappearance.
Episode: S7 E8 | 12:28
Watch 9:19
Eons
The Dinosaurs That Evolution Forgot
Where are all the east coast dinosaurs?
Episode: S7 E7 | 9:19
Watch 10:50
Eons
Where Did the Moon Come From?
Where did our moon come from? The origin is even stranger than you may imagine.
Episode: S7 E5 | 10:50
Watch 10:04
Eons
How the Himalayas Changed the World
The Himalayas changed everything.
Episode: S7 E6 | 10:04
Watch 11:53
Eons
How The Elephant Got Its Trunk
What led to the creation of the trunk?
Episode: S7 E4 | 11:53
Watch 11:55
Eons
What's the Oldest Beverage
What was the first ever drink?
Episode: S7 E3 | 11:55