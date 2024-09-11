What's the Oldest Beverage

Extras
How did the "false horse," Thoatherium, and its relatives survive?
Did you know volcanoes created the Atlantic Ocean that we know today?
Learn about how researchers have discovered a piece of a weird, but critical, time in the deep past…
Maybe there wasn’t just one so-called "cradle of humankind"?
How did such a strange plant like cannabis come to be in the first place?
We’re taking a look towards the deep future. After all, the story is far from over.
When did we start practicing medicine in its varied, complex forms?
For some, the rise of venomous elapid snakes was an almost apocalyptic catastrophe.
When you only have fossils, how do you know if a dinosaur is female or male?
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Eons Season 7
-
Eons Season 6
-
Eons Season 5
-
Eons Season 4
-
Eons Season 3
-
Eons Season 2
-
Eons Season 1
How did the "false horse," Thoatherium, and its relatives survive?
Did you know volcanoes created the Atlantic Ocean that we know today?
Learn about how researchers have discovered a piece of a weird, but critical, time in the deep past…
Maybe there wasn’t just one so-called "cradle of humankind"?
How did such a strange plant like cannabis come to be in the first place?
We’re taking a look towards the deep future. After all, the story is far from over.
When did we start practicing medicine in its varied, complex forms?
For some, the rise of venomous elapid snakes was an almost apocalyptic catastrophe.
When you only have fossils, how do you know if a dinosaur is female or male?