How the Himalayas Changed the World

Extras
How did the "false horse," Thoatherium, and its relatives survive?
Did you know volcanoes created the Atlantic Ocean that we know today?
Learn about how researchers have discovered a piece of a weird, but critical, time in the deep past…
Maybe there wasn’t just one so-called "cradle of humankind"?
How did such a strange plant like cannabis come to be in the first place?
We’re taking a look towards the deep future. After all, the story is far from over.
When did we start practicing medicine in its varied, complex forms?
Latest Episodes
