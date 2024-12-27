100 WVIA Way
Eons

When Neandertals Became Apex Predators

Season 7 Episode 11 | 11m 50s

Climbing to the summit of the Eurasian food chain was one of the Neandertals’ most impressive evolutionary feats, but in the end, it may have actually been what doomed them.

Aired: 12/16/24
Watch 11:25
Eons
When the Amazon Flowed Backwards
What did life look like when the Amazon watershed flowed backwards?
Episode: S7 E10 | 11:25
Watch 12:10
Eons
How Animals Got Butts
Did you know the evolution of the butthole was a major breakthrough in animal development?
Episode: S7 E9 | 12:10
Watch 12:28
Eons
What Happened To The Other Mesozoic Mammals?
Learn about the complicated the history of mammals and their disappearance.
Episode: S7 E8 | 12:28
Watch 9:19
Eons
The Dinosaurs That Evolution Forgot
Where are all the east coast dinosaurs?
Episode: S7 E7 | 9:19
Watch 10:50
Eons
Where Did the Moon Come From?
Where did our moon come from? The origin is even stranger than you may imagine.
Episode: S7 E5 | 10:50
Watch 10:04
Eons
How the Himalayas Changed the World
The Himalayas changed everything.
Episode: S7 E6 | 10:04
Watch 11:53
Eons
How The Elephant Got Its Trunk
What led to the creation of the trunk?
Episode: S7 E4 | 11:53
Watch 11:55
Eons
What's the Oldest Beverage
What was the first ever drink?
Episode: S7 E3 | 11:55
Watch 9:45
Eons
The Mystery of South America's False Horses
How did the "false horse," Thoatherium, and its relatives survive?
Episode: S7 E2 | 9:45
Watch 11:04
Eons
When India Was An Island
We need to talk about the biggest break-up of all-time.
Episode: S7 E1 | 11:04
