Beans & Bees (Not Bats) Gave Us Butterflies

Extras
We’re taking a look towards the deep future. After all, the story is far from over.
When did we start practicing medicine in its varied, complex forms?
For some, the rise of venomous elapid snakes was an almost apocalyptic catastrophe.
When you only have fossils, how do you know if a dinosaur is female or male?
What are animal-like fossils doing in rocks a billion years old?
Paranthropus lived alongside our ancestors. If we are still here, why aren’t they?
Exoskeleton fragments may have allowed microbes to sail the ocean and change the world.
Fire only exists only on Earth because fire can’t exist without life.
Graptolites show us how unpredictable the Silurian period really could be.
How can we figure out when we first started wearing clothes?
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Eons Season 6
-
Eons Season 5
-
Eons Season 4
-
Eons Season 3
-
Eons Season 2
-
Eons Season 1
We’re taking a look towards the deep future. After all, the story is far from over.
When did we start practicing medicine in its varied, complex forms?
For some, the rise of venomous elapid snakes was an almost apocalyptic catastrophe.
When you only have fossils, how do you know if a dinosaur is female or male?
What are animal-like fossils doing in rocks a billion years old?
Paranthropus lived alongside our ancestors. If we are still here, why aren’t they?
Exoskeleton fragments may have allowed microbes to sail the ocean and change the world.
Fire only exists only on Earth because fire can’t exist without life.
Graptolites show us how unpredictable the Silurian period really could be.
How can we figure out when we first started wearing clothes?