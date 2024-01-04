100 WVIA Way
Eons

Why Only Earth Has Fire

Season 6 Episode 10 | 10m 45s

Earth isn’t the only watery planet in the known universe, but it is the only fiery planet. The sun is mostly hydrogen undergoing nuclear fusion, not fire. And on other planets magma from volcanoes and lightning are also not fire. To get fire, it took billions of years of photosynthesis, which means fire can’t exist without life. And fire and life have been shaping each other ever since.

Aired: 12/18/23
Watch 9:34
Eons
What Will Earth Be Like 300 Million Years From Now?
We’re taking a look towards the deep future. After all, the story is far from over.
Episode: S6 E17 | 9:34
Watch 7:59
Eons
What Was The Earliest Surgery?
When did we start practicing medicine in its varied, complex forms?
Episode: S6 E16 | 7:59
Watch 9:11
Eons
How Snake Venom Sparked An Evolutionary Arms Race
For some, the rise of venomous elapid snakes was an almost apocalyptic catastrophe.
Episode: S6 E15 | 9:11
Watch 12:07
Eons
Why Is It So Hard to Tell the Sex of a Dinosaur?
When you only have fossils, how do you know if a dinosaur is female or male?
Episode: S6 E14 | 12:07
Watch 11:57
Eons
Animals Are Older Than We Thought
What are animal-like fossils doing in rocks a billion years old?
Episode: S6 E13 | 11:57
Watch 9:41
Eons
Our Most Mysterious Extinct Cousins
Paranthropus lived alongside our ancestors. If we are still here, why aren’t they?
Episode: S6 E12 | 9:41
Watch 8:42
Eons
How Ancient Microbes Rode Bug Bits Out to Sea
Exoskeleton fragments may have allowed microbes to sail the ocean and change the world.
Episode: S6 E11 | 8:42
Watch 7:09
Eons
Beans & Bees (Not Bats) Gave Us Butterflies
Turns out bats didn’t give us butterflies and we should be thanking bees and beans.
Episode: S6 E9 | 7:09
Watch 8:58
Eons
The Huge Extinctions We Are Just Now Discovering
Graptolites show us how unpredictable the Silurian period really could be.
Episode: S6 E8 | 8:58
Watch 9:05
Eons
When Did We Stop Being Naked?
How can we figure out when we first started wearing clothes?
Episode: S6 E7 | 9:05
