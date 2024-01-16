100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Eons

How Ancient Microbes Rode Bug Bits Out to Sea

Season 6 Episode 11 | 8m 42s

Between 535 and 520 million years ago, a new kind of biological litter began collecting in the ancient oceans of the Cambrian period. Exoskeletons helped early arthropods expand in huge numbers throughout the world’s oceans. And tiny exoskeleton fragments may have allowed some of the most important microbes in the planet’s history to set sail out into the open ocean and change the world forever.

Aired: 01/08/24
Extras
Watch 9:34
Eons
What Will Earth Be Like 300 Million Years From Now?
We’re taking a look towards the deep future. After all, the story is far from over.
Episode: S6 E17 | 9:34
Watch 7:59
Eons
What Was The Earliest Surgery?
When did we start practicing medicine in its varied, complex forms?
Episode: S6 E16 | 7:59
Watch 9:11
Eons
How Snake Venom Sparked An Evolutionary Arms Race
For some, the rise of venomous elapid snakes was an almost apocalyptic catastrophe.
Episode: S6 E15 | 9:11
Watch 12:07
Eons
Why Is It So Hard to Tell the Sex of a Dinosaur?
When you only have fossils, how do you know if a dinosaur is female or male?
Episode: S6 E14 | 12:07
Watch 11:57
Eons
Animals Are Older Than We Thought
What are animal-like fossils doing in rocks a billion years old?
Episode: S6 E13 | 11:57
Watch 9:41
Eons
Our Most Mysterious Extinct Cousins
Paranthropus lived alongside our ancestors. If we are still here, why aren’t they?
Episode: S6 E12 | 9:41
Watch 10:45
Eons
Why Only Earth Has Fire
Fire only exists only on Earth because fire can’t exist without life.
Episode: S6 E10 | 10:45
Watch 7:09
Eons
Beans & Bees (Not Bats) Gave Us Butterflies
Turns out bats didn’t give us butterflies and we should be thanking bees and beans.
Episode: S6 E9 | 7:09
Watch 8:58
Eons
The Huge Extinctions We Are Just Now Discovering
Graptolites show us how unpredictable the Silurian period really could be.
Episode: S6 E8 | 8:58
Watch 9:05
Eons
When Did We Stop Being Naked?
How can we figure out when we first started wearing clothes?
Episode: S6 E7 | 9:05
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Eons Season 6
  • Eons Season 5
  • Eons Season 4
  • Eons Season 3
  • Eons Season 2
  • Eons Season 1
Watch 9:34
Eons
What Will Earth Be Like 300 Million Years From Now?
We’re taking a look towards the deep future. After all, the story is far from over.
Episode: S6 E17 | 9:34
Watch 7:59
Eons
What Was The Earliest Surgery?
When did we start practicing medicine in its varied, complex forms?
Episode: S6 E16 | 7:59
Watch 9:11
Eons
How Snake Venom Sparked An Evolutionary Arms Race
For some, the rise of venomous elapid snakes was an almost apocalyptic catastrophe.
Episode: S6 E15 | 9:11
Watch 12:07
Eons
Why Is It So Hard to Tell the Sex of a Dinosaur?
When you only have fossils, how do you know if a dinosaur is female or male?
Episode: S6 E14 | 12:07
Watch 11:57
Eons
Animals Are Older Than We Thought
What are animal-like fossils doing in rocks a billion years old?
Episode: S6 E13 | 11:57
Watch 9:41
Eons
Our Most Mysterious Extinct Cousins
Paranthropus lived alongside our ancestors. If we are still here, why aren’t they?
Episode: S6 E12 | 9:41
Watch 10:45
Eons
Why Only Earth Has Fire
Fire only exists only on Earth because fire can’t exist without life.
Episode: S6 E10 | 10:45
Watch 7:09
Eons
Beans & Bees (Not Bats) Gave Us Butterflies
Turns out bats didn’t give us butterflies and we should be thanking bees and beans.
Episode: S6 E9 | 7:09
Watch 8:58
Eons
The Huge Extinctions We Are Just Now Discovering
Graptolites show us how unpredictable the Silurian period really could be.
Episode: S6 E8 | 8:58
Watch 9:05
Eons
When Did We Stop Being Naked?
How can we figure out when we first started wearing clothes?
Episode: S6 E7 | 9:05