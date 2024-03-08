100 WVIA Way
Eons

Animals Are Older Than We Thought

Season 6 Episode 13 | 11m 57s

What are animal-like fossils doing in rocks a billion years old, and what does that mean for our understanding of their evolution and geologic time itself? Turns out, there might've been a long, slow-burning fuse that ultimately ignited the Cambrian Explosion.

Aired: 02/05/24
Watch 7:59
Eons
What Was The Earliest Surgery?
When did we start practicing medicine in its varied, complex forms?
Episode: S6 E16 | 7:59
Watch 9:11
Eons
How Snake Venom Sparked An Evolutionary Arms Race
For some, the rise of venomous elapid snakes was an almost apocalyptic catastrophe.
Episode: S6 E15 | 9:11
Watch 12:07
Eons
Why Is It So Hard to Tell the Sex of a Dinosaur?
When you only have fossils, how do you know if a dinosaur is female or male?
Episode: S6 E14 | 12:07
Watch 9:41
Eons
Our Most Mysterious Extinct Cousins
Paranthropus lived alongside our ancestors. If we are still here, why aren’t they?
Episode: S6 E12 | 9:41
Watch 8:42
Eons
How Ancient Microbes Rode Bug Bits Out to Sea
Exoskeleton fragments may have allowed microbes to sail the ocean and change the world.
Episode: S6 E11 | 8:42
Watch 10:45
Eons
Why Only Earth Has Fire
Fire only exists only on Earth because fire can’t exist without life.
Episode: S6 E10 | 10:45
Watch 7:09
Eons
Beans & Bees (Not Bats) Gave Us Butterflies
Turns out bats didn’t give us butterflies and we should be thanking bees and beans.
Episode: S6 E9 | 7:09
Watch 8:58
Eons
The Huge Extinctions We Are Just Now Discovering
Graptolites show us how unpredictable the Silurian period really could be.
Episode: S6 E8 | 8:58
Watch 9:05
Eons
When Did We Stop Being Naked?
How can we figure out when we first started wearing clothes?
Episode: S6 E7 | 9:05
Watch 7:50
Eons
Do Thunderbeasts Prove Giant Animals Are Inevitable?
From an evolutionary perspective, is bigger always better?
Episode: S6 E6 | 7:50
