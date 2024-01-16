100 WVIA Way
Hungry Planet

Inside the World's Only Chile Pepper Institute

Season 1 Episode 6 | 10m 52s

In this episode of Hungry Planet, Niba chats with two teams increasing access to chile peppers: New Mexico State University’s Chile Pepper Institute whose researchers are breeding mechanically-harvestable chile peppers; and the Transplanting Traditions, a community farm in North Carolina providing space and support to refugee farmers.

Aired: 01/09/24
Funding for HUNGRY PLANET is provided by the National Science Foundation.
