Hungry Planet

How Tomatoes are Revolutionizing Urban Farming

Season 1 Episode 5 | 8m 58s

Niba visits Raleigh City Farm to learn about cross-breeding and growing dwarf tomatoes for urban gardens. Niba also speaks with Dr. Zachary Lippman at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory who is using genetic approaches to make dense tomato plants for cities and outer space.

Aired: 12/12/23
Funding for HUNGRY PLANET is provided by the National Science Foundation.
