100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hungry Planet

Sweet Potatoes' Flavor is More Complex Than You Think

Season 1 Episode 4 | 9m 48s

Packed full of vitamin A, calcium, and iron, sweet potatoes don’t get the love they deserve. In this episode of Hungry Planet, North Carolina State University PhD student Modesta Abugu tells Niba about her research to make sweet potatoes more delicious. Niba also chats with students in the Sweet Potato Project who have planted, harvested and sold sweet potatoes at a local community farm.

Aired: 11/14/23
Funding for HUNGRY PLANET is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Extras
Watch 10:52
Hungry Planet
Inside the World's Only Chile Pepper Institute
Explore the institute where they are breeding mechanically-harvestable Chile peppers.
Episode: S1 E6 | 10:52
Watch 8:58
Hungry Planet
How Tomatoes are Revolutionizing Urban Farming
How farmers and scientists are using traditional and modern methods to grow tomatoes.
Episode: S1 E5 | 8:58
Watch 8:58
Hungry Planet
Feeding the Future: Saving Corn From Rising Temperatures
Restaurant owner honors Latine food history. Researchers design corn for the future.
Episode: S1 E3 | 8:58
Watch 10:57
Hungry Planet
How This Disease Could Wipe Out Citrus...Unless We Stop It
Researchers fight a citrus disease called HLB. Volunteers ensure no food goes to waste.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:57
Watch 10:17
Hungry Planet
How Rice is Preserving History and Rethinking Nutrition
Rice holds deep importance to many communities, and could be transformed to fight anemia.
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:17
Latest Episodes
Watch 10:52
Hungry Planet
Inside the World's Only Chile Pepper Institute
Explore the institute where they are breeding mechanically-harvestable Chile peppers.
Episode: S1 E6 | 10:52
Watch 8:58
Hungry Planet
How Tomatoes are Revolutionizing Urban Farming
How farmers and scientists are using traditional and modern methods to grow tomatoes.
Episode: S1 E5 | 8:58
Watch 8:58
Hungry Planet
Feeding the Future: Saving Corn From Rising Temperatures
Restaurant owner honors Latine food history. Researchers design corn for the future.
Episode: S1 E3 | 8:58
Watch 10:57
Hungry Planet
How This Disease Could Wipe Out Citrus...Unless We Stop It
Researchers fight a citrus disease called HLB. Volunteers ensure no food goes to waste.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:57
Watch 10:17
Hungry Planet
How Rice is Preserving History and Rethinking Nutrition
Rice holds deep importance to many communities, and could be transformed to fight anemia.
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:17