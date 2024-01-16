100 WVIA Way
Hungry Planet

Feeding the Future: Saving Corn From Rising Temperatures

Season 1 Episode 3 | 8m 58s

From movie theaters to barbecues, corn shows up seemingly everywhere. In this episode of Hungry Planet, Niba visits LA’s Boyle Heights where she chats with restaurant owner Deysi Serrano about honoring corn’s historical roots in modern cooking. Niba also calls plant biologist and science TikToker Katie Murphy to hear about the research she’s doing to ensure corn will survive climate change.

Aired: 10/17/23
Funding for HUNGRY PLANET is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Watch 10:52
Hungry Planet
Inside the World's Only Chile Pepper Institute
Explore the institute where they are breeding mechanically-harvestable Chile peppers.
Episode: S1 E6 | 10:52
Watch 8:58
Hungry Planet
How Tomatoes are Revolutionizing Urban Farming
How farmers and scientists are using traditional and modern methods to grow tomatoes.
Episode: S1 E5 | 8:58
Watch 9:48
Hungry Planet
Sweet Potatoes' Flavor is More Complex Than You Think
Scientists identify sweet potatoes' complex flavor profile to make them more delicious.
Episode: S1 E4 | 9:48
Watch 10:57
Hungry Planet
How This Disease Could Wipe Out Citrus...Unless We Stop It
Researchers fight a citrus disease called HLB. Volunteers ensure no food goes to waste.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:57
Watch 10:17
Hungry Planet
How Rice is Preserving History and Rethinking Nutrition
Rice holds deep importance to many communities, and could be transformed to fight anemia.
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:17
