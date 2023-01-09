100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Inspector Ricciardi

Il posto di ognuno / Everyone in Their Place

Season 1 Episode 3 | 1hr 40m 33s

Ricciardi is called to investigate the murder of a Neapolitan noblewoman.

Aired: 02/08/23
Extras
Watch 1:42:25
Inspector Ricciardi
Fever
Following a murder, Ricciardi investigates a count and his charming wife.
Episode: S2 E1 | 1:42:25
Watch 1:46:28
Inspector Ricciardi
Sould of Glass
When Countess Palmieri’s husband is accused of murder, she turns to Ricciardi for help.
Episode: S2 E2 | 1:46:28
Watch 1:43:59
Inspector Ricciardi
Unnamed Serenade
When a merchant is killed, Ricciardi isn’t sure the obvious culprit is the guilty man.
Episode: S2 E3 | 1:43:59
Watch 1:50:25
Inspector Ricciardi
Winter Swallows
A tragedy onstage; who replaced the blank in the gun with a real bullet?
Episode: S2 E4 | 1:50:25
Watch 1:38:20
Inspector Ricciardi
Vipera / Viper
Vipera – Naples’ most famous prostitute – is found dead, suffocated with a pillow.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:38:20
Watch 1:48:37
Inspector Ricciardi
In fondo al mio cuore / At the Bottom of Your Heart
Rosa, Ricciardi's housekeeper, falls ill. Her niece comes to Naples to help her.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:48:37
Watch 1:44:35
Inspector Ricciardi
Il senso del dolore / Vengeance Will Be Mine
The great tenor Arnaldo Vezzi is found dead in his dressing room at the Teatro San Carlo.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:44:35
Watch 1:40:41
Inspector Ricciardi
Il giorno dei morti / The Day of the Dead
The body of Matteo Diotallevi, one the many children living in the streets, is found.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:40:41
Watch 1:49:25
Inspector Ricciardi
la condanna del sangue / Blood Curse
Ricciardi investigates the murder of a card-reader who also worked as a loan-shark.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:49:25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 2
  • Inspector Ricciardi Season 1
Watch 1:42:25
Inspector Ricciardi
Fever
Following a murder, Ricciardi investigates a count and his charming wife.
Episode: S2 E1 | 1:42:25
Watch 1:46:28
Inspector Ricciardi
Sould of Glass
When Countess Palmieri’s husband is accused of murder, she turns to Ricciardi for help.
Episode: S2 E2 | 1:46:28
Watch 1:43:59
Inspector Ricciardi
Unnamed Serenade
When a merchant is killed, Ricciardi isn’t sure the obvious culprit is the guilty man.
Episode: S2 E3 | 1:43:59
Watch 1:50:25
Inspector Ricciardi
Winter Swallows
A tragedy onstage; who replaced the blank in the gun with a real bullet?
Episode: S2 E4 | 1:50:25
Watch 1:38:20
Inspector Ricciardi
Vipera / Viper
Vipera – Naples’ most famous prostitute – is found dead, suffocated with a pillow.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:38:20
Watch 1:48:37
Inspector Ricciardi
In fondo al mio cuore / At the Bottom of Your Heart
Rosa, Ricciardi's housekeeper, falls ill. Her niece comes to Naples to help her.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:48:37
Watch 1:44:35
Inspector Ricciardi
Il senso del dolore / Vengeance Will Be Mine
The great tenor Arnaldo Vezzi is found dead in his dressing room at the Teatro San Carlo.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:44:35
Watch 1:40:41
Inspector Ricciardi
Il giorno dei morti / The Day of the Dead
The body of Matteo Diotallevi, one the many children living in the streets, is found.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:40:41
Watch 1:49:25
Inspector Ricciardi
la condanna del sangue / Blood Curse
Ricciardi investigates the murder of a card-reader who also worked as a loan-shark.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:49:25