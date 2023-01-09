Il senso del dolore / Vengeance Will Be Mine

Extras
A tragedy onstage; who replaced the blank in the gun with a real bullet?
Following a murder, Ricciardi investigates a count and his charming wife.
When Countess Palmieri’s husband is accused of murder, she turns to Ricciardi for help.
When a merchant is killed, Ricciardi isn’t sure the obvious culprit is the guilty man.
Vipera – Naples’ most famous prostitute – is found dead, suffocated with a pillow.
Rosa, Ricciardi's housekeeper, falls ill. Her niece comes to Naples to help her.
Ricciardi is called to investigate the murder of a Neapolitan noblewoman.
The body of Matteo Diotallevi, one the many children living in the streets, is found.
Ricciardi investigates the murder of a card-reader who also worked as a loan-shark.
