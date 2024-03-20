100 WVIA Way
Lucy Worsley Investigates

Princes in the Tower

Season 1 Episode 1 | 53m 27s

What really happened to the Princes in the Tower? Lucy Worsley uncovers the story of the two boys whose disappearance in 1483 has led to centuries of mystery and speculation.

Aired: 05/14/22 | Expires: 10/02/22
Extras
Watch 3:47
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The National Museum of Scotland
Lucy visits the National Museum of Scotland storeroom which houses amulets and charms.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:47
Watch 4:01
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Imprisonment of Agnes
Agnes is arrested and imprisoned in Edinburgh.
Clip: S1 E4 | 4:01
Watch 53:44
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Witch Hunts
Discover how the trial of one "witch" sparked Britain's witch-hunt craze.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:44
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Discover how the trial of one "witch" sparked Britain's witch-hunt craze.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 53:18
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Black Death
Find out how the Black Death changed Britain.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:18
Watch 4:17
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Lucy Visits the Suffolk Archives
Lucy visits the Suffolk Archives to look at the Court Rolls for Walsham le Willows.
Clip: S1 E3 | 4:17
Watch 2:43
Lucy Worsley Investigates
How the Black Death Spread
Lucy draws a map of English ports to show how the black death spread from Europe.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:43
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 3 Preview
Find out how the Black Death changed Britain.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:14
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Robert Greville's Diary Reveals Secrets About King George
Lucy travels to Windsor Castle to read a diary from Robert Grevell, the king's equerry.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:14
Watch 2:47
Lucy Worsley Investigates
King George III Grants New Rights to Catholics
King George III grants new rights to Catholics which causes rioting.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:47
