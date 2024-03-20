100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Lucy Worsley Investigates

Madness of King George

Season 1 Episode 2 | 53m 43s

How did George III’s mental illness change Britain? Lucy Worsley uncovers Royal papers and explores how the assassination attempt on his life by a mentally ill subject changed psychiatry forever.

Aired: 05/21/22 | Expires: 10/09/22
Extras
Watch 3:47
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The National Museum of Scotland
Lucy visits the National Museum of Scotland storeroom which houses amulets and charms.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:47
Watch 4:01
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Imprisonment of Agnes
Agnes is arrested and imprisoned in Edinburgh.
Clip: S1 E4 | 4:01
Watch 53:44
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Witch Hunts
Discover how the trial of one "witch" sparked Britain's witch-hunt craze.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:44
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Discover how the trial of one "witch" sparked Britain's witch-hunt craze.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 53:18
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Black Death
Find out how the Black Death changed Britain.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:18
Watch 4:17
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Lucy Visits the Suffolk Archives
Lucy visits the Suffolk Archives to look at the Court Rolls for Walsham le Willows.
Clip: S1 E3 | 4:17
Watch 2:43
Lucy Worsley Investigates
How the Black Death Spread
Lucy draws a map of English ports to show how the black death spread from Europe.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:43
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 3 Preview
Find out how the Black Death changed Britain.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:14
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Robert Greville's Diary Reveals Secrets About King George
Lucy travels to Windsor Castle to read a diary from Robert Grevell, the king's equerry.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:14
Watch 2:12
Lucy Worsley Investigates
King George III Attempts to Rebrand as an Accessible King
George rebrands as a new kind of accessible king. An assassination attempt is made on him.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:12
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:44
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Witch Hunts
Discover how the trial of one "witch" sparked Britain's witch-hunt craze.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:44
Watch 53:18
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Black Death
Find out how the Black Death changed Britain.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:18
Watch 53:27
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Princes in the Tower
Come along as Lucy Worsley uncovers what really happened to the Princes in the Tower.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:27