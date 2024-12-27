100 WVIA Way
Lucy Worsley Investigates

The Gunpowder Plot

Season 2 Episode 3

Lucy consults experts who help contribute to the uncovering of this extraordinary moment in history.

Aired: 01/20/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: The first woman to be crowned Queen
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Clip: S2 E4 | 2:55
Watch 4:05
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary: Her earliest portrait
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:05
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 3 Preview
Lucy works with experts to uncover this extraordinary moment in history.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:01
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Gunpowder Plot: The Mural on the Tube
Meet the Gunpowder Plotters: The infamous Guy Fawkes and his fellow conspirators.
Clip: S2 E3 | 3:01
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 2 Preview
Lucy investigates William the Conqueror.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:12
Lucy Worsley Investigates
William the Conqueror: The Bayeux Tapestry
It's over 230 feet long and its 900 years old. What is it?
Clip: S2 E2 | 3:12
Watch 3:35
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Coming Face to Face with William the Conqueror
What is it like to come face to face with William the Conqueror?
Clip: S2 E2 | 3:35
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Series Preview
Lucy Worsley re-investigates some of the most dramatic and brutal chapters in British history.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 3:06
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Jack the Ripper: Read all about it!
How did the Jack the Ripper case fuel our true crime obsession?
Clip: S2 E1 | 3:06
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Lucy Worsley Investigates Season 2
  • Lucy Worsley Investigates Season 1
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Episode: S2 E4
Watch 54:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
William the Conqueror
Lucy investigates William the Conqueror.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:55
Watch 54:50
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Jack the Ripper
Lucy investigates the world’s most infamous serial killer, Jack the Ripper.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:50
Watch 53:44
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Witch Hunts
Discover how the trial of one "witch" sparked Britain's witch-hunt craze.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:44
Watch 53:18
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Black Death
Find out how the Black Death changed Britain.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:18
Watch 53:43
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Madness of King George
Take a closer look at George III and how a tale of mental illness changed Britain.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:43
Watch 53:27
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Princes in the Tower
Come along as Lucy Worsley uncovers what really happened to the Princes in the Tower.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:27