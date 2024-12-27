The Gunpowder Plot

Extras
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Lucy works with experts to uncover this extraordinary moment in history.
Meet the Gunpowder Plotters: The infamous Guy Fawkes and his fellow conspirators.
Lucy investigates William the Conqueror.
It's over 230 feet long and its 900 years old. What is it?
What is it like to come face to face with William the Conqueror?
Lucy Worsley re-investigates some of the most dramatic and brutal chapters in British history.
How did the Jack the Ripper case fuel our true crime obsession?
