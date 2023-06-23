100 WVIA Way
Contestant on 'The Price Is Right' dislocates his right shoulder celebrating

Published June 23, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

The price for a trip to Hawaii might not be an arm and a leg, but for a guy named Henry, it was his arm. He was on the "Price Is Right" game show, guessed right on a trip to Hawaii and then threw up his fist in the air to celebrate, dislocating his right shoulder. Henry's wife, Alice had to pinch-hit and spin the big wheel and spun a 95, putting him in the showcase. But having learned his lesson, Henry lightly raised his left fist, right flat, firmly down. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.