Trump's trade war contracts the economy but job market holds up

By Scott Horsley,
Scott Simon
Published May 3, 2025 at 8:04 AM EDT

President Trump's trade war continues. Numbers show the U.S. economy contracted this year but so far the job market is holding up pretty well.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.