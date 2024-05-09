Kids bicycle safety symposium Saturday at the James V. Brown Library

Kids can learn proper safety and health precautions Sunday at the James V. Brown Library.

Safe Kids PA Lycoming County, a program of the coroner’s office, will hold a bicycle safety rodeo. Kids will learn about helmets and proper safety while riding. They should bring their own bike for the rodeo. Bikes are not required to participate.

The library will have a booth to highlight summer learning events and more. State Rep. Jamie Flick is co-sponsoring the event.

The symposium will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The James V. Brown Library is at 19 E. 4th St in Williamsport. Visit https://www.repflick.com/events or call 570-321-1270 to register.