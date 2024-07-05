Photo Focus: BLaST celebrates Independence Day with parade
It was all red, white and blue at BLaST's annual Independence Day Parade on Wednesday. Students, teachers and loved ones gathered at Donald E. Schick Elementary School in Montoursville. The extended school year program serves students with disabilities in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties.
1 of 12 — Beniquez_BLaST1139.jpg
Before the parade, budding weather forecaster 18-year-old Michael Duprey of Williamsport read the forecast for the week.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
2 of 12 — Beniquez_BLaST1145.jpg
BLaST students descend to the track to begin the parade. BLaST’s Extended School Year program serves students with disabilities by continuing education once the school year ends. This educational tool prevents students from losing basic skills and having to regain them once the school year resumes.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
3 of 12 — Beniquez_BLaST1147.jpg
Four-year-old Lulu Cipriani of Williamsport released bubbles to cheer on Nicki Myers, her six-year-old cousin also of Williamsport, who marched in the parade.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
4 of 12 — Beniquez_BLaST1152.jpg
The crowd included people of all ages at Donald E. Schick Elementary.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
5 of 12 — Beniquez_BLaST1161.jpg
Students and staff crafted banners and decorations to celebrate Independence Day.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
6 of 12 — Beniquez_BLaST1162.jpg
More than 200 people showed up to wave flags and encourage parade participants, according to organizers.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
7 of 12 — Beniquez_BLaST1164.jpg
BLaST aims to transform lives and communities through educational services.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
8 of 12 — Beniquez_BLaST1168.jpg
Students with disabilities are the focus of BLaST’s educational programs in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties. The students Wednesday all hailed from Lycoming County.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
9 of 12 — Beniquez_BLaST1174.jpg
About 180 students marched in the parade along with 90 BLaST staff members.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
10 of 12 — Beniquez_BLaST1178.jpg
Family and friends waved and cheered for parade participants from the bleachers, fences and interior of the track.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
11 of 12 — Beniquez_BLaST1181.jpg
Each BLaST class dressed in red, white and blue and crafted signs for the parade.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News
12 of 12 — Beniquez_BLaST1189.jpg
This year’s BLaST parade took place under blue skies with plenty of sunshine.
Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News