Williamsport's Community Arts Center getting new name to attract wider audience

By WVIA News
Published June 28, 2024 at 4:55 PM EDT
The theater of the Community Arts Center, and soon-to-be renamed Journey Bank Community Arts Center.
Pennsylvania College of Technology
The theater of the Community Arts Center, soon to be renamed Journey Bank Community Arts Center.

Williamsport’s Community Arts Center will soon get a new name and look and possibly a wider audience.

The theater at 220 W. Fourth St. will be known as Journey Bank Community Arts Center, starting July 1, 2025. The goal is to reach wider audiences and improving marketing.

“As a community bank, local reinvestment is at the core of our mission. Partnering with the Community Arts Center aligns with that mission and our long-standing commitment to supporting programs and education initiatives that keep music and the performing arts alive in our schools and across our communities,” Journey Bank President and CEO Lance Diehl said.
