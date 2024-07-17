100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mosquito-borne disease detected in Northeast Pennsylvania

By WVIA News
Published July 17, 2024 at 12:40 PM EDT

West Nile Virus was detected in Lackawanna County.

A positive mosquito sample was collected in Old Forge near Pagnotti Field.

No human cases have so far been reported, according to the county.

Residents in Lackawanna should take precautions when outdoors and eliminate standing water on their properties.

The virus was also detected in Luzerne and Schuylkill Counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

For more details, visit https://www.dep.pa.gov/Business/ProgramIntegration/Vector-Management/Mosquitoes/Pages/default.aspx
Tags
News Briefs Lackawanna CountyLuzerne CountySchuylkill County
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News