Mosquito-borne disease detected in Northeast Pennsylvania

West Nile Virus was detected in Lackawanna County.

A positive mosquito sample was collected in Old Forge near Pagnotti Field.

No human cases have so far been reported, according to the county.

Residents in Lackawanna should take precautions when outdoors and eliminate standing water on their properties.

The virus was also detected in Luzerne and Schuylkill Counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

For more details, visit https://www.dep.pa.gov/Business/ProgramIntegration/Vector-Management/Mosquitoes/Pages/default.aspx