Writer/Editor Jerry Wemple of Commonwealth University of PA/Bloomsburg; April 21 2025
Jerry Wemple, poet, nonfiction writer & editor, Professor of English at
the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania—Bloomsburg campus,
speaking about his new collection, with Anne Dyer Stuart, titled, "Rivers,
Ridges & Valleys: Essays on Rural Pennsylvania" issued by Catamount
Press. There will be a reading with writers from the volume on Friday,
April 25, 2025, at 7:00 pm, at Brewski's Coffee & Bar, 22 E. Main Street
in Downtown Bloomsburg. For information: www.sunburypress.com/