100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Writer/Editor Jerry Wemple of Commonwealth University of PA/Bloomsburg; April 21 2025

Published April 21, 2025 at 7:07 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Jerry Wemple, poet, nonfiction writer & editor, Professor of English at
the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania—Bloomsburg campus,
speaking about his new collection, with Anne Dyer Stuart, titled, "Rivers,
Ridges & Valleys: Essays on Rural Pennsylvania" issued by Catamount
Press. There will be a reading with writers from the volume on Friday,
April 25, 2025, at 7:00 pm, at Brewski's Coffee & Bar, 22 E. Main Street
in Downtown Bloomsburg. For information: www.sunburypress.com/

ArtScene with Erika Funke