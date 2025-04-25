100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Repasz Band; Williamsport Civic Chorus; Jeffrey Dent; Caleb Hopkins; April 25 2025

Published April 25, 2025 at 7:57 PM EDT
Jeffrey Dent, Conductor of the Repasz Band, and Caleb Hopkins, Artistic Director and
Conductor of the Williamsport Civic Chorus, speaking about a joint concert titled,
"Homeward Bound," to be presented at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. 4th Street
in downtown Williamsport. The performance will be held on Tuesday, April 29, 2025,
at 7:30, and there is no admission fee. www.repaszband.org/ www.williamsportcivicchorus.org/

