Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble; Jared Whitford; April 28 2025

Jared Whitford, Communications & Development Director at the

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble and Producer & Director of

"A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline," speaking about reuniting

with actor Samantha Lee Mason for a reprise of their hit production

of the biographical musical at Millbrook Playhouse in 2023.

The show will run from May 1 through May 4, 2025, at the

Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center Street in downtown

Bloomsburg, with shows May 1, 2 & 3 at 7:30 pm and

3:00 matinees on May 3 & 4. For information: www.bte.org/

