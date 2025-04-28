Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble; Jared Whitford; April 28 2025
Jared Whitford, Communications & Development Director at the
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble and Producer & Director of
"A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline," speaking about reuniting
with actor Samantha Lee Mason for a reprise of their hit production
of the biographical musical at Millbrook Playhouse in 2023.
The show will run from May 1 through May 4, 2025, at the
Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center Street in downtown
Bloomsburg, with shows May 1, 2 & 3 at 7:30 pm and
3:00 matinees on May 3 & 4. For information: www.bte.org/