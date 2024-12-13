Highland Chocolates / Partners in Progress

In this episode of Community Connection hosted by Lisa Mazzarella, the focus is on Highland Chocolates, a unique chocolate factory in Wellsboro, and its parent organization, Partners in Progress. Erin Roupp, representing Highland Chocolates, and Irene Morgan of Partners in Progress, share insights into their mission of empowering individuals with disabilities.

Highland Chocolates is known for its high-quality, handcrafted chocolates, created by 16 chocolatiers with varying levels of disabilities. Emphasizing abilities over disabilities, the chocolatiers take pride in their work, contributing to the local economy and gaining community recognition. Partners in Progress, established in 1997, has expanded its services over the years, offering employment, residential support, and other programs for people with disabilities in Tioga County.

The episode highlights the pride and joy the chocolatiers feel in their work, the community's support, and the organization's vision for growth. The discussion also underscores the broader value of inclusive employment and community involvement, encouraging others to support and replicate similar initiatives.

Partners In Progress

332 South Main Street

Mansfield, PA 16933

Phone: (570) 662-7026

Executive Director: Irene Morgan

www.partnerspip.com

Facebook, Instragram. TikTok

Hours: Monday through Friday: 8 am-4:30 pm

Closed Weekends

Highland Chocolates

www.highlandchocolates.org

highlandchocolates@partnerspip.com

Erin Roupp—Operations Manager

Phone: (570) 419-4577 (mobile)

Two Locations:

Route 6 Factory

11724 US-6

Wellsboro, PA 16901

Retail Store:

Highland Chocolates

82 Main Street

Wellsboro, PA 16901

