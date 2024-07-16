100 WVIA Way
Pennsylvania Postcards

Vernal pools at Promised Land State Park

By Julie Sidoni | WVIA News
Published July 16, 2024 at 10:52 AM EDT

The word “vernal” is an adjective, defined as “of, relating to, or occurring in the spring,” as in the vernal equinox. But you can also explore something called a vernal pool – which officials at Promised Land State Park in Pike County call “the most fascinating wetland on our planet.”

Vernal pools are unique – small and shallow, they can look like ponds, except they don’t have an inlet or outlet of water flow, and often dry up. Some experts say they’re one of the first signs of the forest re-awakening after a long winter. Vernal pools are also where some of the state’s most recognizable reptiles can be found – the wood frog and spotted salamander among them. Promised Land has information about tours of vernal pools, if you wish to slosh around one yourself.

May happens to be American Wetlands Month, created in 1991 by the Environmental Protection Agency as a way to celebrate the productive ecosystem.

