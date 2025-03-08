In this powerful episode of WVIA’s Pop Shop podcast, Allan, Patrick and Kara explore the film adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Nickel Boys. The team dives into the film’s innovative first-person perspective, its faithful yet bold interpretation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, and the haunting real-life history behind the story. They also discuss how Nickel Boys challenges mainstream narratives about the Civil Rights Movement and confronts the lingering scars of systemic racism. With insightful analysis, historical context, and candid reactions, this episode is essential listening for film buffs, literature lovers, and anyone interested in how art confronts injustice.