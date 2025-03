This week, Allan and Patrick break down The Brutalist, the critically acclaimed film starring Oscar-winner Adrien Brody. They dive into the film’s complex themes of immigration, ambition, and artistic struggle while discussing its striking cinematography, powerful performances, and award-season buzz. Is The Brutalist a towering achievement or a film that crumbles under its own weight? Tune in for a thoughtful, in-depth analysis of one of the most talked-about films of the year!