WVIA Pop Shop Podcast
WVIA Pop Shop

Mickey 17 / The Electric State

Published March 22, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Step into the world of sci-fi as WVIA’s Pop Shop explores Mickey 17 and The Electric State! Allan and Patrick break down these two ambitious films—diving into their thought-provoking themes, visual storytelling, and political allegories. From cloning ethics and class struggles in Mickey 17 to the dystopian landscapes of The Electric State, the team debates what works, what falls short, and how these films reflect our present and future. Tune in for deep insights, engaging discussion, and a bit of sci-fi nerdery!

