Hacks, The White Lotus & Flow

TV and film fans, this one's for you! On this episode of Pop Shop, the crew tackle three of the hottest titles in entertainment: HBO’s Hacks, The White Lotus, and the upcoming film Flow. The team dives into the sharp comedy and character evolution of Hacks, unpacks the mystery and drama of The White Lotus, and discusses whether Flow could be the next big hit in indie cinema. Tune in for lively debates, behind-the-scenes insights, and everything you need to know about these buzzworthy releases!