100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVIA Pop Shop Podcast
WVIA Pop Shop

Minecraft Movie Mania – Box Office Gold or Ore-Dinary Flick?

Published April 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

In this high-energy episode of Pop Shop, professors Allan and Patrick dive deep into the pixelated world of the Minecraft Movie, 2025's surprise box office juggernaut. With producer Kara Washington adding her signature insights (and a few algorithmic predictions), the crew unpacks why this film is already the #2 highest-grossing video game movie of all time—just behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Expect clever puns, nostalgic soundtrack takes, and a passionate discussion of themes like creativity, camp, capitalism, and the unexpected rise of the architect in modern cinema. From Jack Black’s and Jason Momoa’s performances to live chickens in theaters (yes, really), the Pop Shop trio covers everything—from the cultural phenomenon to personal theater-going experiences.

WVIA Pop Shop