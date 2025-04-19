Minecraft Movie Mania – Box Office Gold or Ore-Dinary Flick?

In this high-energy episode of Pop Shop, professors Allan and Patrick dive deep into the pixelated world of the Minecraft Movie, 2025's surprise box office juggernaut. With producer Kara Washington adding her signature insights (and a few algorithmic predictions), the crew unpacks why this film is already the #2 highest-grossing video game movie of all time—just behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Expect clever puns, nostalgic soundtrack takes, and a passionate discussion of themes like creativity, camp, capitalism, and the unexpected rise of the architect in modern cinema. From Jack Black’s and Jason Momoa’s performances to live chickens in theaters (yes, really), the Pop Shop trio covers everything—from the cultural phenomenon to personal theater-going experiences.

