WVIA Pop Shop Podcast
WVIA Pop Shop

Daredevil Reborn – Dissecting Disney+’s “Born Again”

Published April 26, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
In this deep-dive episode of WVIA’s Pop Shop, hosts Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton are joined by producer Kara Washington to break down the return of Marvel’s blind vigilante in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+. Is this revival a faithful rebirth of the gritty Netflix original—or a misstep into Marvel mediocrity?

Tune in as the hosts explore the show's complex themes of justice, redemption, and identity, while weighing in on how the new series stacks up against its acclaimed predecessor. From the controversial death of Foggy Nelson to the uneasy moral parallels between Daredevil and the Punisher, no storyline is left unturned.

