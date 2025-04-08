100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

April 7, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7201 | 55m 47s

Expert economists discuss the fall of world markets. Utah State Senator Nate Blouin on demonstrations against Trump and Elon Musk that took place across all 50 states and globally on Saturday. Journalist Ece Temelkuran on Turkey’s biggest protest movement in more than a decade. New York Times reporter Steven Kurutz on his latests article, "The Gen X Career Meltdown."

Aired: 04/06/25
