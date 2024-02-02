Night of the Tibble/Read and Flumberghast

The Tibble Twins are having their first sleepover! The lucky victim…err, guest: James. Will the Tibbles lock him in the dark basement? Strap him to the terrifying Flatter Fling? Serve him cupcakes and cookies for dinner?!? / A cupcake's been stolen! The primary suspect: Tommy Tibble. D.W. gathers a jury and demands that justice be served. Can D.W. get Tommy to confess? Or will she lose control?