Accordion / Soprano Duel: Sofia vs. Solène

Sofia Ros Gonzalez, a 19 year-old accordion player from Spain, performs "Cordoba" by Isaac Albeniz. Then, Solène Le Van, a 24 year-old pianist from the US, plays "Salut à la France (from La Fille du régiment)" by Gaetano Donizetti. Hosts: Pia Toscano & Arabella Fenyves. Judges: Albert Frantz & Gerald Grünbacher.