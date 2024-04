Intermediate Finals: Gisela vs. Andrew

Gisela Dekort Mesalles, an 18 year-old saxophonist from Spain, performs "Sax Hero" by Philippe Geiss. Then, Andrew Sijie Li, a 14 year-old pianist from Canada, plays Andrew Sijie Li, a 14 year-old pianist from Canada, plays "Sonata No. 8 Op. 13" by Ludwig van Beethoven. Hosts: Pia Toscano & Arabella Fenyves. Judges: Albert Frantz, Christina Petrowska Quilico & Gerald Grünbacher.