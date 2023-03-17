Junior Finals: Sunny vs. Shang-En

Sunny Ritter, a 12 year-old pianist from Austria, performs "Valse Caprice No. 6" from "Soirées de Vienne S 427" by Franz Liszt (after Franz Schubert). Then, Shang-En Hsieh, an 11 year-old pianist from Taiwan, plays Violin Concerto No.2 in D minor, Op.22 by Henryk Wieniawski. Renowned musicians Albert Frantz and Gerald Grünbacher must decide the winner of the junior division of Classicalia.